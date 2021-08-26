Tidal Tales: How the coastline could improve your mental health

Play video

Video report by ITV reporter Sarah Rogers.

Sometimes the world can be so hectic that taking a break from the screen to really appreciate life can be hard. Admiring someone else's instagram highlight reel whilst struggling to fit all our jobs into one day can be utterly exhausting - and even more so for those who are lonely or feel isolated.

Even those people who live in our beautiful coastal towns might struggle to get out and really appreciate what's on their doorstep.

The stone jetty in Morecambe

In September a project aimed at helping those who live on the region's coastline struggling with their mental heath is launching in Morecambe.

The Bay: A Blueprint for Recovery will lead walks and conservation activities to engage those who are isolated and lonely with nature. The project has been granted £880,000 by the People's Postcode Lottery and combines skills from the Wildlife Trust, NHS and Eden Project.

Loneliness and isolation, we've all experienced some level of that, if you look all the way down the coast from Morecambe right the way down to Blackpool, there's been declines in employment there's been declines in tourism, they're just in need of some TLC. Mike McDonnell The Bay, nature and wellbeing officer

Figures from the office for national statistics suggest 16 out of 21 coastal towns in the region suffer from high levels of deprivation. It can mean taking time to appreciate the natural landscape slips to the bottom of the list in comparison to other worries.

Mike McDonnell has been recruited to lead the walks. He says it's great for his own mental health too, "you're shoulders just drop," he says, "I could spend all day out here." Taking time to notice what's around and breathe in the sea air "lifts your mood" he added.

If you're not in a place where you feel comfortable, it can be an incredibly difficult thing. We'll have members staff and volunteers there to offer that gentle first step Rhoda Wilkinson, The Bay, health and wellbeing manager

People can be referred to the scheme via their GP or can self refer. The two-year project will recruit a team of 12 and offer six traineeships to young people and the long-term unemployed.

Worried about your mental health? Click here for where to go for help.