Video report by Tasha Kacheri

The UK's oldest man has told us his secret to a long life is a a chippy tea every Friday.

John Tinniswood, who lives in Southport, is celebrating his 109th birthday and he has got some stories to tell.

He was born in Liverpool the year the Titanic sank, he's survived two world wars and was already 50 when the Beatles had their first hit.