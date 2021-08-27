Play video

There are warnings from one of our the North West's busiest hospitals that they are being inundated with non-emergency cases, putting all services under increased strain.

The Royal Bolton Hospital's accident and emergency department has just recorded its highest-ever number of patients for a single day.

Normally at this time of year - which is traditionally quieter - they would expect around 300 people through the doors every day.

Last month (July 2021), they recorded their highest ever attendance with more than 480 and the fear is as winter approaches that will only get worse.

Doctors say unless people start using community services like pharmacies and GPs, the hospital will struggle to cope, in the coming months.

Dr Rauf Munshi told ITV Granada Reports: "I think this will be the most challenging winter the NHS has faced.

"If we carry on at this rate, we'll reach levels of activity that we're not used to managing and services will struggle as a result of that, which could potentially have an impact on quality of care and patient safety."

One reason demand may be higher at A&Es could be down to patients' struggle to get a face-to-face GP appointment

But a surgery in Bolton told ITV Granada Reports that they are busier than ever and are expecting a much more challenging winter.

Dr Helen Ward said: "I completely understand people feel frustrated. We are here working very hard, trying to get through, but the numbers are so vast of people making contact.

"We are using telephone triage, that's not because we don't want to see patients, but we've got to keep people who might be carrying infections separate.

"I think sometimes we don't need to see in our surgery. A lot of things we can deal with over the phone. If we can do that, it's just a quicker process so we can get through more patients every day."

A spokesperson for the Greater Manchester Health and Social Care Partnership said: “We are working closely across the NHS and social care to respond to high demand for services.

"Staff across Greater Manchester are working incredibly hard to see and treat patients as quickly as possible, prioritising those with the most urgent needs first.

“Please remember you can call 111 or use the online service day or night to get urgent health advice and support quickly, and closer to home."

Find the appropriate service and medical advice on the NHS website.