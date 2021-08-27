Chorley's Olivia Broome takes bronze in Paralympics

Play video

Chorley's Olivia Broome is celebrating winning a bronze medal at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

The 20-year-old, who studied at Loughborough University, marked her Paralympic debut with a best lift of 107kg, 13kg off gold.

At the March 2021 Para Powerlifting World Cup event in Manchester, Broome lifted 100 kilograms (220 lb), a new British record.

She also clinched Junior Gold and Senior Silver medals at The World Para Powerlifting World Cup in Georgia as well as brining back two silver medals in the Tbilisi World Cup.

In July, Broome was selected to represent Great Britain in the under-50 kg event at the 2020 Summer Paralympics - one of five Britons selected for para powerlifting events at the Games.