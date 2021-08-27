Manchester City are no longer seeking to sign Cristiano Ronaldo.

According to reports, City were offered Ronaldo but they have taken the decision not to pursue the player.

He had been rumoured to be moving to the team after they missed out on Tottenham forward Harry Kane in this summer's transfer window.

But at 36 years old, Ronaldo is not of the age profile of player the champions are wishing to recruit and nor do they feel he would fit into manager Pep Guardiola's preferred style of play.

New reports suggest he is now in fresh talks to make a return to his former club Manchester United.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that midfielder Bruno Fernandes has been talking to Ronaldo and that their former star "knows that we're here".

He's such a tremendous human being as well, so let's see what happens with Cristiano. Everyone who has played with him, I think, has a soft spot for him. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Juventus are reported to be seeking around £25m for Ronaldo.

Ronaldo had earlier told Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri that he feels his future lies elsewhere.

"Yesterday, Cristiano told me that he no longer has any intention to play for Juventus. For this reason he will not be called up for tomorrow's game," Allegri said at a press conference ahead of the club's Serie A match against Empoli in quotes posted on the official Juventus Twitter account.