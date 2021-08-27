Manchester Pride: Everything you need to know

Play video

Tim Scott reports on the build up to Manchester Pride 2021.

Manchester Pride will return to the city this weekend after the LGBTQ+ celebration was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It will take place over the August Bank Holiday weekend, which this year will be from Friday August 27 until Monday August 30.

This will include the Manchester Pride Parade which has become one of the city centre's biggest events, usually attracting over 250,000 people to the streets.

However, due to the pandemic, six 'Equality Marches' will take its place to reduce a mass gathering.

As a physical festival was not possible in 2020, the charity's turnover dropped by 85% between 2019 and 2020.

Below is everything you need to know about this year's Manchester Pride.

WHAT IS HAPPENING?

The festival is made up of a number of events with some requiring a ticket to enter and others free of charge.

The Gay Village Party: 27th-30th August

MCR Pride Live: 28th-29th August

Equality Marches: 28th August

The Candlelit Vigil: 30th August

Superbia Weekend: 28th-29th August

Human Rights Forum: 29th August

Youth Pride MCR: 29th August

Family Pride MCR: 28th August

WHAT WILL I NEED TO ENTER?

All ticket holders who are 18 or over will be asked to demonstrate their Covid-19 status by showing a valid NHS Covid Pass.

Evidence includes:

Proof of negative NHS lateral flow test.

Proof of full vaccination.

Proof of natural immunity - based on positive PCR test within 180 days of festival.

Organisers are asking customers to demonstrate their Covid-19 status at the Box Office prior to collecting their wristband and not at the Gates at the Gay Village Party or MCR Pride Live.

Everyone must collect their own wristband as each one will be placed directly on the wrist of the ticket holder.

The Box Office is located at Major Street Car Park, Manchester, M1 3DB.

Opening times:

Thurs 26th August: 12:00 - 22:00

Fri 27th August: 10:00 - 03:00

Sat 28th August: 10:00 - 03:00

Sun 29th August: 10:00 - 00:00

Mon 30th August: 12:00 - 18:00

CAN I BRING MY DOG?

Those attending are allowed to bring their dogs into the Gay Village Party, but organisers are advising against this due to how loud the event can be.

No dogs will be allowed into MCR Pride Live unless they are assistance dogs.

More information on the event can be found on the Manchester Pride FAQ section of the website.