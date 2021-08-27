Cristiano Ronaldo has told Juventus he wants to leave, according to the Italian club's coach Massimiliano Allegri.

The 36-year-old has been rumoured to be moving to Manchester City, who missed out on Tottenham forward Harry Kane in this summer's transfer window.

The Portuguese footballer, who has won the Ballon D'Or five times, has indicated that he feels his future lies elsewhere, with Juventus reported to be seeking around £25million for his transfer.

Any move to City would be hugely controversial given his history with rivals Manchester United, who he played for between 2003 and 2009.

Massimiliano Allegri, head coach of Juventus FC. Credit: PA

Ahead of the club's match against Empoli, coach Allegri said: "Cristiano told me that he no longer has any intention to play for Juventus. For this reason he will not be called up for tomorrow's game."

He continued: "Cristiano is to be thanked for what he has done, also as an example amongst the youngsters. But as I said, we must go on.

"Things change, it's a law of life. Juventus remains, which is the most important thing. Cristiano gave his contribution, he made himself available, now he leaves and life goes on."