School pupils urged to take covid tests ahead of new term

Play video

Andrew Fletcher reports from West Craven High School in Lancashire, where new pupils are getting ready to take regular lateral flow tests.

Secondary school pupils are being urged to get tested for covid ahead of the return to school next week. Secondary schools and colleges will have their own testing sites, but there will be fewer restrictions with bubbles and compulsory mask wearing to be scrapped. The government is launching a campaign to persuade parents, secondary school and college students to take part in voluntary asymptomatic Covid-19 testing.