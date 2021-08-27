Play video

Report by Tasha Kacheri.

The first major vaccination programme for vulnerable children aged 12 and over got underway in the North West today.

Children aged between 12 and 15 with underlying health conditions have been getting jabbed at a clinic at Accrington in Lancashire.

The government is yet to make a decision on vaccinating all 12-15 years olds, but preparations are under way to ensure the NHS is ready to offer Covid-19 vaccines to all secondary school-age children if the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) decides to vaccinate this age group.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “Ministers have not yet received further advice from the JCVI on this cohort. We continue to plan for a range of scenarios to ensure we are prepared for all eventualities.”

Teenagers are already being urged to 'grab a jab' over the coming days, as the NHS continues to push for people aged 16 and 17 to be vaccinated.

And there are warnings from teaching unions of more disruption to lessons after schools return next week.

Play video

The kids really wanted the jabs. It does feel like a relief that not only are they looking after themselves, they're looking after their grandparents. It's a good feeling yes. Shelley Plant, mum

Nigat Sultana, the CEO of East Lancashire Alliance - which represents healthcare groups in the area - urged parents to ensure their children come forward if they're eligible.

Play video

The uptake has been very, very good. We have actually had families ringing the centre and wanting their children to be vaccinated. They're very grateful it's their turn now, that vulnerable children can get vaccinated. Nigat Sultana, CEO East Lancashire Alliance

The Covid-19 vaccine programme in England is estimated to have prevented more than 100,000 deaths, according to Public Health England.

In its latest report, the Government body said the vaccination scheme has so far directly averted between 102,500 and 109,500 deaths in total.