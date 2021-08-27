Two-year-old girl 'abducted' from Lancaster to Alicante by parents

Play video

ITV Granada Reports correspondent Elaine Willcox has the latest on the story.

Lancashire police have made an urgent appeal after a toddler was allegedly abducted and taken abroad by her parents.

Gracie-May Rogers was last seen with her mother, Kelly Gibson, at 10am on Tuesday, 24 August

Police say it is believed they boarded a plane with Gracie’s father, Lee Rogers, from Glasgow airport at 5:30pm on 25 August.

CCTV footage shows the last sighting of Gracie-May at Glasgow Airport. Credit: Lancashire Police

It is thought they arrived in Alicante, in Spain, at 9:35pm on the same day, although police say there have been no confirmed sightings.

Police are treating Gracie-May as a missing child and both Kelly Gibson and Lee Rogers are wanted on suspicion of child abduction.

Officers are working with the Spanish authorities and child protection partners to return Gracie-May safely to the UK.

Gracie-May is believed to be with parents Kelly Gibson and Lee Rogers. Credit: Lancashire Police

Detective Inspector Andy Ellis, of Lancaster CID, said: “We are growing increasingly concerned, especially for the welfare of Gracie-May and Kelly Gibson, and we would appeal to anyone who sees the three of them together or separately to get in touch urgently.

“The last information we have is that the family landed in Alicante on Tuesday evening but as there have been no confirmed sightings since then it is possible that they have moved on.

“We appreciate that this incident may cause concern for some people but we are working closely with our partners in the Spanish Police and our overriding priority is the safe return of this young child.”

Anyone with information should contact Lancashire Police on 101 quoting log 0621 of August 25. For sightings, contact the local police in the relevant area.