Dog used for animal fighting dumped outside Liverpool animal sanctuary
An investigation's underway after a dog was left outside an animal sanctuary in Liverpool with severe injuries.
The dog, thought to be a Patterdale Terrier, was found on Spurriers Lane in Melling.
A passer-by took the dog to a vet who assessed the injuries as so severe that a leghad to be amputated.
The dog has now been seized and taken into care pending an investigation.
The Animal Protection Services are asking anyone with information to call the investigations team in confidence on 020 4534 2786.