Dog used for animal fighting dumped outside Liverpool animal sanctuary

An investigation's underway after a dog was left outside an animal sanctuary in Liverpool with severe injuries.

The dog, thought to be a Patterdale Terrier, was found on Spurriers Lane in Melling.

A passer-by took the dog to a vet who assessed the injuries as so severe that a leghad to be amputated.

The dog has now been seized and taken into care pending an investigation.

The dog suffered a severe leg injury resulting in amputation along with historic facial injuries consistent with animal fighting. It is so upsetting to think that someone has deliberately abandoned this dog after they have used him extensively for the persecution of wildlife. I am determined to find the perpetrator and bring them to justice. Jacob Lloyd, Head of Investigations at Animal Protection Services

The Animal Protection Services are asking anyone with information to call the investigations team in confidence on 020 4534 2786.