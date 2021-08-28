The family of a young man whose body was found after he was reported missing have paid tribute to him.

John Winterton, who was 26, was last seen in Wythenshawe on the 18th of August. His body was found in parkland on Wednesday.

Family tribute

“John was very loved by his family and friends. He gained his wings too soon.“He will forever hold a place in our hearts. John was one in a million.“His family are very grateful for all the support during this sad time.“Until we meet again...fly high and shine bright, our angel. You will be missed by many.”

A fundraising page has also been set up to raise money for Mr Winterton’s funeral costs.Crime Scene Investigators and crews from the Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service cordoned off an area of Wythenshawe Park on Thursday afternoon (August 26).Emergency crews were seen at the entrance to the park opposite Rackhouse Road from around 4.30pm.A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police later confirmed that a body believed to be that of Mr Winterton had been found.They said: “Police looking for a missing man from Wythenshawe have sadly found a body believed to be that of John Winterton, 26.“His next of kin has been informed.“The family would like to thank everyone for their support and would appreciate time to grieve privately.”Mr Winterton's mum, Debbie, previously issued a heartfelt statement asking for information on his whereabouts.