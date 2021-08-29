Play video

Report by Tasha Kacheri

A special surprise birthday party was held this weekend to honour one of the last remaining veterans of the Battle of Arnhem.

Wilfred Oldham, MBE is a veteran of Italy, France, Germany & Arnhem during operation Market Garden. He was one of 500 other veteran's who were able to get back over the River Rhine to safe.

On Saturday he turned 101, making him the oldest remaining veteran of the battle. Last year, a celebration for his 100th birthday had to be cancelled, so there was plenty to make up for!

The event saw a surprise parade setup in Wilf's honour, and people gathered in a local club in Farnworth to celebrate.