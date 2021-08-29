The Managing Director of Manchester Airport has called on the government to review the travel traffic light system.

Karen Smart says the system is too complicated for travellers, and claims it doesn't work.

This morning more changes came into effect, with Thailand and Montenegro going red, while Canada and the Azores went green.

The airport is well down on the normal amount of passengers for this year. In July, passenger levels hit just 15% of the numbers two years before, prior to the pandemic.

Europe as a whole is broadly at 60% of what they were pre-pandemic, whereas the UK's really been held behind. We think that really the main reason is it's too complicated it's too expensive, and we need to revisit the system that we've got in place at the moment. Karen Smart, MD, Manchester Airport

Manchester Airport is still experiencing low passenger numbers Credit: ITV Granada

Latest changes to Travel Lists

Red list

Thailand

Montenegro

Green list

The Azores

Canada

Denmark

Finland

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Switzerland

The data for all countries will be kept under review and the government will not hesitate to take action should the data show that countries’ risk ratings have changed. Department for Transport

Travel lists, which determine the quarantine and testing requirements for people arriving in the UK, are updated every three weeks.