Manchester Airport bosses call for traffic light system review as changes come into effect
The Managing Director of Manchester Airport has called on the government to review the travel traffic light system.
Karen Smart says the system is too complicated for travellers, and claims it doesn't work.
This morning more changes came into effect, with Thailand and Montenegro going red, while Canada and the Azores went green.
The airport is well down on the normal amount of passengers for this year. In July, passenger levels hit just 15% of the numbers two years before, prior to the pandemic.
Latest changes to Travel Lists
Red list
Thailand
Montenegro
Green list
The Azores
Canada
Denmark
Finland
Liechtenstein
Lithuania
Switzerland
Travel latest
Travel lists, which determine the quarantine and testing requirements for people arriving in the UK, are updated every three weeks.
Green and amber list travel: What you need to know
What countries are on the green list?
What countries are on the green list?
From 4am on Monday 30 August, the Azores, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Liechtenstein, Lithuania and Switzerland will be added to the green list. These are the other countries already on the list:
Australia
Austria
Brunei
Bulgaria,
Caribbean Islands (Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, British Indian Ocean Territory, Barbados, Dominica, Granada, Cayman Islands, Montserrat, Turks and Caicos Islands)
Croatia
Falkland Islands
Faroe Islands
Germany
Gibraltar
Hong Kong
Iceland
Israel and Jerusalem
Latvia
Malta
Madeira
New Zealand
Norway
Romania
Singapore
Slovakia
Slovenia
South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands
St Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha
Taiwan
What does it mean when a country is on the green list?
What does it mean when a country is on the green list?
It's important to note that just because a country is on the UK's green list, it doesn't necessarily mean the country is accepting UK citizens - Australia being one example - so check with the relevant country's government website for their latest rules on tourist arrivals.
People who are travelling to countries on the green list will need to take a Covid test up to 72 hours before they return to the UK and a single PCR test on or before day two of their arrival into the UK - but you do not need to quarantine unless the test result is positive.Children aged four and under are exempt from the test.
What countries are on the amber list?
What countries are on the amber list?
No countries are being added to the amber list as part of the traffic light list changes coming into effect on Monday 30 August.There are currently more than 130 other countries on the amber list, including popular holiday destinations such as Spain, Portugal and Italy. The full list of amber list countries can be found on the UK government website.
What does it mean when a country is on the amber list?
What does it mean when a country is on the amber list?
If you're over 18 and not had two Covid vaccinations, on arrival in the UK from amber list countries you need to:
take a Covid test up to 72 hours before you return to the UK
quarantine for 10 days
take a test on or before day 2 and on or after day 8 after arriving in the UK.
However, if you've been fully vaccinated in the UK or under 18, you don't need to quarantine or take a day 8 test after you get back, but you still need to take a test on or before day 2 after arriving. You must have had your final dose of the vaccine at least 14 whole days before the date you arrive in England to be considered as fully vaccinated under the amber list rules.
Separate to these rules for UK citizens, since 2 August people fully vaccinated in the USA or most European countries will not need to quarantine if they have been in an amber list country in the 10 days before arriving. They will still need to take a test on or before day 2 after arriving.