Watch the moment David Kay finishes his world record attempt. Video report by Andrew Fletcher

You've heard of a charity run, a charity swim or a charity cycle.. but how about a charity bounce?

That's exactly what 54-year-old David Kay from Lancashire has done. Raising money for the Trinity Hospice, David bounced on a space hopper from Rossall to Lytham, via Blackpool, covering a distance of 22km.

It is a distance that saw David enter the Guinness Book of Records.

With hours of training at the gym behind him, David says it is now or never to attempt this challenge, all to raise money for hospice care on the Fylde coast.

"The amount of people I have behind me as I do this challenge is unbelievable. I have had such incredible support from the people around me, I wouldn't even know where to start in thanking them.

"Guinness has given me a list of requirements, from independent witnesses, stewards and even photographers, and I am honestly overwhelmed at how many people have come forward to help me make this a success. It's incredible and is a testament to the amazing charity we are all supporting.

"There aren't many people across the Fylde coast who haven't been touched by the care Trinity provides, and whatever I can raise with this space hop is a drop in the ocean compared to what it takes for them to be able to care for everyone who needs it."

"All I need now is people to cheer me on along the way. If you see me bouncing along the prom, please stop and say hello, and pop a penny or two in one of the buckets."

David Kay

David passed through Blackpool's Comedy Carpet on his world record attempt Credit: PA Images

David first started asking for donations for Trinity by dressing up in his living room during lockdown and putting on comedy fitness classes for his friends on social media as he attempted to raise £10,000 in two years for the Bispham charity.

He took his fundraising to new heights in July when he jumped out a plane for a 15,000ft skydive, which saw him reach his £10,000 goad in just 15 months.