Morecambe's Stuart Robinson helped ParalympicsGB win gold in Wheelchair Rugby for the first time on Sunday in Tokyo.

The former RAF gunner scored 14 points in the historic win over the USA in the final.

The game finished 54-49.

The 39-year-old was on his fourth tour of Afghanistan in 2013, when he was injured by an IED. He was introduced to wheelchair rugby in 2014 during rehabilitation and invited to try out for the Invictus Games being held in London where he came away with the gold medal.

There was also a gold medal for Bolton's Ayaz Bhuta.

Wheelchair rugby made its full debut as a medal event at Sydney 2000 after being a demonstration sport at the Atlanta Games four years earlier.

A milestone moment for the country in the mixed gender game came following previous bests of bronze-medal match defeats in 1996, 2004 and 2008.

This time around, GB had guaranteed a place on the podium on Saturday courtesy of a 55-49 win over hosts Japan.