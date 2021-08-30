A man in his 50s has died after being pulled from a canal with head injuries.

Police were called to concerns for the welfare of the man in the water close to Ducie Street in Manchester at around 10.37pm on 30 August.

Witnesses reported a large number of police, fire and paramedic crews concentrated in the Dale Street car park, next to the Rochdale canal.

The man, believed to be around 50 years old, was taken to hospital in a critical condition, but later died from his injuries.

It is thought he had been drinking with two men - who officers have now arrested - before the incident.

The two men, aged 52 and 44, on suspicion of assault. They remain in custody for questioning.

Detective Inspector Jen Tattersall, of Greater Manchester Police (GMP), said: "This is a tragic incident where a man has very sadly lost his life and we are keeping an open mind as to the circumstances surrounding how he ended up in the water.

"Initial enquiries have established that the victim was seen to be drinking with the two men who we have arrested, shortly before police were called by passers-by who spotted the victim in the water.

"I would like to reassure the public that we are treating this as an isolated incident at this time and we believe there is no wider threat to the public.

"Anyone with information that may help us with our investigation, no matter how insignificant you think it may be, is asked to contact us as soon as possible.

"Enquiries are ongoing this morning and there will be an increased police presence in the area while the investigation continues."