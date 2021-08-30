Manchester City have been named as the world's biggest spenders on international deals in the last 10 years, world football governing body FIFA has revealed.

In all, English clubs made a net loss of £5.2billion on international transfers in the period between 2011 and 2020, according to the report published to mark a decade since the introduction of FIFA's transfer matching system.

Teams in England accounted for over a quarter of international transfer spending in that time, with just over £9billion spent out of a global total of around £35.3billion.

Ronaldo chose Manchester United instead of big-spending City Credit: PA Pictures

The report does not put a figure on City's spending but found the Blues were involved in 130 incoming international transfers, of which almost 60% involved a fee. Twelve English clubs were among the 30 biggest-spending clubs in the world, with all of the top-spending sides based in Europe.

12 English clubs were among the 30 biggest-spending clubs in the world

Chelsea were second, with 80% of the 95 incoming international deals they conducted involving a fee according to the report.

City were 11th-highest in terms of fees received over the same period, with 44.6% of their 307 outgoing international transfers and loans involving them featuring a fee.

City were involved in 232 outgoing loans or loan extensions, according to the report.

Benfica, the club which sold star defender Ruben Dias to City in the 2020 summer window, earned the most from international transfer fees, the report found.

City's signing of Portuguese defender Ruben Dias in 2020 gave a big boost to his former club Benfica Credit: PA Pictures

The report said 14 deals were completed which involved a transfer fee of more than £70million, with Argentinian winger Angel Di Maria featuring in two of them.

FIFA's transfer matching system (TMS) was officially launched in October 2010, and was first used for the winter 2011 transfer window.

The report also found solidarity contributions from transfers - which are paid to clubs in recognition of their role in the training and development of a player - has sharply declined. FIFA is said to be working on establishing a Clearing House which it hopes will ensure these payments are fully and quickly distributed to the clubs and academies involved.

As solidarity contributions have declined, agents' fees have risen steeply from about £95million in 2011 to more than £470million in 2019. In total, more than £2.5billion was spent on agents' commissions over the decade, with English clubs accounting for almost £670million.