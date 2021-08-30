Peter Kay has 'the time of his life' on visit to Blackpool Pleasure Beach

Peter Kay attracts crowds wherever he goes - and it was no different on a recent trip to Blackpool Pleasure Beach.

The 48-year-old from Bolton donned a blue checked shirt and bucket hat as he posed for a picture, which has become a tradition for the comedian on his trips to the theme park.

A wave of joy - Peter Kay at Blackpool Pleasure Beach Credit: Blackpool Pleasure Beach

Sharing their own pictures of the comedian's visit on their Facebook page, Blackpool Pleasure Beach said: "It was great to have Peter Kay join us yesterday and true to style he wore one of his Blackpool Pleasure Beach shirts!"

One of the photos showed a delighted Peter striking a pose with Wallace and Gromit.

"This is so northern," remarked one fan.

Peter poses with Wallace and Gromit Credit: Blackpool Pleasure Beach

And another fan said: "Tell me why I’m obsessed with this picture of Peter Kay having the time of his life with Wallace and Gromit at Blackpool Pleasure Beach."

Another fan who spotted the funnyman said: "Still can’t believe we kept bumping into him."

And another exclaimed: "I actually saw him!!! remember thinking, that bloke looks like Peter Kay lol."

Earlier this month, Peter returned for two sell-out shows at the Manchester Apollo. After being away from the stage for almost four years he performed in aid of Laura Nuttall, 21, from Pendle in Lancashire, who is battling Glioblastoma, a grade four brain cancer.