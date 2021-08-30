Police want to trace missing teenager last seen at Trafford Centre

Police are urgently searching for a 13-year-old boy who was last seen in the Trafford Centre shopping complex.Keegan Wilford is from the Leicester area but was living in Manchester until recently.He was last seen in the Trafford Centre during the afternoon of Friday, August 20.It is believed Keegan may have travelled back to Leicester and anyone who knows of his whereabouts is urged to contact the police.Keegan is 5ft 7ins tall, slim build, with short brown hair.He was last seen wearing a grey hooded top, white T-shirt, black tracksuit bottoms and black Nike trainers.Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101, quoting incident476 of 23 August.