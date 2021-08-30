The Flying Scotsman steams into Lancashire

Play video

Video report by ITV reporter Tasha Kacheri

Britain's most famous locomotive, the Flying Scotsman returned to the rails today.

The Scotsman, which was built in 1923 spent the day on the East Lancashire Railway.

It was a welcome return for the heritage railway and it's volunteers, after seeing services cancelled for much of the last 18 months. Crowds gathered to see it return to the region in Bury.

Well we did have it booked for last year but we had to cancel three times because of covid, so this is our opportunity now to repay, to say thank you like to thank to everybody who kept hold of their tickets and stood by u, to. celebrate it's wonderful return. Mike Kelly, Chairman, Easy Lancashire Railway

"We love steam trains, it's a really exciting day," said one onlooker, "it's just lovely to be among people again and I can't wait."

TOP FACTS

Built in 1923 at Doncaster Works, costing £7,944

Weight: 97 tonnes

Length: 70ft

Officially the first locomotive to reach 100mph, and the first to circumnavigate the globe

It Holds the world record for a non-stop run in a steam locomotive, set in 1989 with a 442-mile trip

The East Lancashire Railway will host the Flying Scotsman across the following dates: