The Flying Scotsman steams into Lancashire
Video report by ITV reporter Tasha Kacheri
Britain's most famous locomotive, the Flying Scotsman returned to the rails today.
The Scotsman, which was built in 1923 spent the day on the East Lancashire Railway.
It was a welcome return for the heritage railway and it's volunteers, after seeing services cancelled for much of the last 18 months. Crowds gathered to see it return to the region in Bury.
"We love steam trains, it's a really exciting day," said one onlooker, "it's just lovely to be among people again and I can't wait."
TOP FACTS
Built in 1923 at Doncaster Works, costing £7,944
Weight: 97 tonnes
Length: 70ft
Officially the first locomotive to reach 100mph, and the first to circumnavigate the globe
It Holds the world record for a non-stop run in a steam locomotive, set in 1989 with a 442-mile trip
The East Lancashire Railway will host the Flying Scotsman across the following dates:
Sunday 29 August
Monday 30 August
Friday 3 September
Saturday 4 September