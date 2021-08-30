A woman remains in a critical condition after an incident involving a ride at a festival in Cumbria.

Organisers of the Fudstock festival have described the situation involving a fairground ride - which saw three people injured in the "serious incident" - as "upsetting".

Emergency services were called to the scene in Cavendish Park, Barrow, at 8.30pm on Saturday 28 August after two women and a man suffered injuries, Cumbria Police said.

Two of the people were reported to have been on a ride at the time of the incident.

All three were taken to Furness General Hospital, where a man and woman have since been discharged.

The second woman has been transferred to Royal Preston Hospital where she remains in a critical condition.

Fudstock is an annual community music festival launched in 2018 to commemorate the life of Richard Thorne - known as Fud - who died of bowel cancer at the age of 38.

Following the incident, organisers posted a statement on their Facebook page, saying: "Thank you to everyone who joined us at Fudstock 2021."

Unfortunately, there was a serious incident at the end of the night involving three people on one of the fairground rides. Our thoughts and best wishes are with those involved, as we await further news. We appreciate this is upsetting and we'd ask people to be kind and not speculate out of respect to the families and friends. Festival organisers

The not-for-profit festival raises funds for St Mary's Hospice in Ulverston, which cared for Mr Thorne in the last weeks of his life.

A cordon has been placed around the area whilst investigations are ongoing.

The incident has been referred to the Health and Safety Executive.

Charity St Mary’s Hospice, which Fudstock is raising funds for, posted a statement on its Facebook page.

It said: “St Mary’s Hospice Management team is aware of an incident at the ‘Fudstock’ event which was taking place tonight on Barrow Island.

“Although we are not directly involved in the organisation or planning of the event, we did have some fundraising staff and volunteers present to represent us.

“We have already been in touch with them, and the event’s organisers, to offer any immediate support they may need. We will be available to them to help in any way we can.”