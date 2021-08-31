Girl, 10, flown to hospital in air ambulance with serious injuries after crash

A 10 year old girl has been flown to hospital by air ambulance after being hit by a car in Wigan.

Paramedics and police rushed out to Sheaves Close, Abram, at about 5.40pm on Monday 30th August following reports of a collision involving a car and a pedestrian.

The North West Ambulance Service sent a rapid response vehicle to the scene with an advanced paramedic.

Police were called to a report of a collision on Sheaves Close in Abram, Wigan. Officers attending established a vehicle had collided with a child. Greater Manchester Police

The child was treated for both a head and serious leg injury, before being sent to Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool by air ambulance.

Her injuries are not believed to be life threatening, according to Greater Manchester Police.

No arrests have been made and police enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to come forward.