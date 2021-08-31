Husband and wife's life-changing kidney swap with another couple
Video report by ITV Granada Reports correspondent Ralph Blunsom
A husband and wife are recovering after a life-changing kidney swap operation with another couple.
When Fiona Elliott found out she needed a new kidney, her husband Mark had hoped to donate his but doctors said it was not a match.
So they signed up to an NHS programme, which meant they were paired up with another couple facing the same dilemma.
For nearly two decades, Fiona's life has been restricted to where she could get dialysis as she waited for a transplant.
Mark told ITV News how he had been frustrated about not being able to help his wife and felt he could finally make a real difference.
He said: "I can't believe he's gone through this major operation and effectively allowed me to have a new kidney... He's a bit of a hero really."
After shielding during the coronavirus pandemic, the couple's operations were carried out on the same day.
The pair are now recovering at their home near Kendal, Cumbria.