Husband and wife's life-changing kidney swap with another couple

Video report by ITV Granada Reports correspondent Ralph Blunsom

A husband and wife are recovering after a life-changing kidney swap operation with another couple.

When Fiona Elliott found out she needed a new kidney, her husband Mark had hoped to donate his but doctors said it was not a match.

So they signed up to an NHS programme, which meant they were paired up with another couple facing the same dilemma.

We were really, really lucky. We got a match in our first sweep. Mark Elliott

Fiona & Mark Elliott in hospital

For nearly two decades, Fiona's life has been restricted to where she could get dialysis as she waited for a transplant.

Mark told ITV News how he had been frustrated about not being able to help his wife and felt he could finally make a real difference.

He said: "I can't believe he's gone through this major operation and effectively allowed me to have a new kidney... He's a bit of a hero really."

After shielding during the coronavirus pandemic, the couple's operations were carried out on the same day.

The pair are now recovering at their home near Kendal, Cumbria.