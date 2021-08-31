'I thought he was going to kill me' - Survivor speaks out about domestic abuse

Play video

Video report by Sarah Rogers

A domestic abuse survivor has spoken of the injuries she suffered at the hands of her former partner.

Leanne Playfair thought she was going to die on multiple occasions during her two year relationship with Paul Cave, who subjected her to both physical and mental abuse

The 37 year old has bravely spoken to ITV Granada Reports about her horrific ordeal to raise awareness of domestic abuse and to help others.

Leanne Playfair after stitches to her face Credit: Liverpool Echo

Leanne had to ring 999 herself after her ex-boyfriend slashed her face with a mug.

Cave turned up at the hospital to say how "sorry" he was, before threatening to "have her shot" if she cooperated with police.

The violence first started around a month into the relationship, when Leanne recalls Cave slapping her during an argument.

He was so controlling and I was scared right from the start, and once you're in something like that you can't get out. Leanne Playfair

Leanne said Cave, who would regularly confiscate her phone and social media accounts so she couldn't reach out to people, would regularly slap, punch and choke her.

She added that on one occasion was repeatedly kicked in the spine by Cave, who wouldn't let her go to hospital.

It was three days before she got her phone and called an ambulance.

Some of the injuries sustained by Leanne Playfair Credit: Liverpool Echo

The violence escalated even further on October 25 last year, when Cave head-butted and punched a wall in a drunken rage at Leanne's home.

When she tried to calm him down, he broke a mug across her face, inflicting a 5cm long, 2.5cm deep wound, which has left a permanent scar.

Play video

Lisa King from Refuge, a charity which provides specialist support for women and children experiencing domestic violence, tells Lucy Meacock how difficult it can be to get help.

Things finally came to a head a few days later, when Leanne told Cave she didn't want to be in a relationship with him anymore.

She said: "When I came out of hospital with my stitching, I went back to him and we went to stay with his friends in Melling - and that was the worst attack I've ever ever had.

"I said 'I don't want to be with you anymore', and I'd sort of told him that we were splitting up anyway and then that's why he battered me.

"I'd only just had my stitches done and he ripped all my stitches out. I genuinely thought he was going to kill me."

A friend dialled 999 and Cave was arrested for a second time, before Leanne found the courage to give a statement to police.

Leanne added: "People say 'why didn't you just leave' and it sounds so simple because why would somebody rationally put up with somebody treating them like that? But it's just so hard.

You're trapped, you're in it and you can't get out, it's like you're brain washed. Leanne Playfair

Paul Cave was jailed for four years Credit: Merseyside Police

Cave, from Liverpool but of no fixed address, has 22 previous convictions for 50 offences dating back to 1989 including violence and dishonesty.

He was jailed for four years in July after admitting wounding, with an extended two years on licence.

Leanne is keen to "get her life back together" after what's happened, and is getting support from her local crisis and mental health services.

She says her scars are a reminder that you can get help, get better and that there is hope.

Put your faith in the police because they do help you. I never believed how much help and support I would get. Leanne Playfair