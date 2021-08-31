Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to Manchester United after more than a decade away.

The former Juventus forward has rejoined the club on a two-year contract with the option to extend for a further year.

United have paid €15m (£12.85m), for the Portuguese player, and a possible €8m (£6.85m) in add-ons.

Ronaldo scored 118 goals during six seasons at United, between 2003 and 2009, helping the club win three Premier League titles, a Champions League, the FIFA Club World Cup, two League Cups and one FA Cup.

It was revealed last week that he would be returning to the club.

In a lengthy and passionate Instagram post, sent to his 336million followers, he said he looks forward to reuniting with our fans and bringing even more success to the club.

He said: "Everyone who knows me, knows about my never ending love for Manchester United.

"The years I spent in this club where absolutely amazing and the path we’ve made together is written in gold letters in the history of this great and amazing institution."I can’t even start to explain my feelings right now, as I see my return to Old Trafford announced worldwide.

"It’s like a dream come true, after all the times that I went back to play against Man United, and even as an opponent, to have always felt such love and respect from the supporters in the stands."

Ronaldo could play for United's home game against the Magpies on 11 September.

The club's manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said: “You run out of words to describe Cristiano. He is not only a marvellous player, but also a great human being.

"To have the desire and the ability to play at the top level for such a long period requires a very special person.

"I have no doubt that he will continue to impress us all and his experience will be so vital for the younger players in the squad.

"Ronaldo’s return demonstrates the unique appeal of this club and I am absolutely delighted he is coming home to where it all started.”