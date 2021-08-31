A sheep has been rescued after getting stuck in a football net in Lancashire.

A Rossendale resident spotted the 'sheepish' animal in their garden and called the RSPCA for help to untangle it.

An inspector from the animal charity, Vicki McDonald, said: "Sheep are naturally very wary of humans and this sheep did start to thrash as I approached her, however it was really important to subdue her and to get her free before she seriously harmed herself."

Inspector Vicky was finally able to untangle the sheep's neck from the net, and it suffered no major damage.

"I checked her over and she was absolutely fine - apart from perhaps feeling a little sheepish," Ms McDonald joked.

The RSPCA advises nets should be put away when not in use to prevent animals becoming tangled.