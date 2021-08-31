Police are investigating after a teenage boy was subjected to homophobic abuse and then attacked by a group of young people in St Helens.

A 14-year-old boy was walking with his female friend on Clipset Lane, near to Tesco Express, in Haydock, when the alleged incident happened at 7:40pm on Monday 30 August.

Merseyside Police say they were subject to verbal abuse from the gang, who then targeted the boy with homophobic insults, before punching him in the face. The same group allegedly assaulted two other females a short time later, also causing bruising.

Detective Inspector Yoseph Al-Ramadhan said the force does not tolerate hate crimes and is eager to identify the people responsible for the 'aggravated assault.'

The boy was walking with his friend on Clipset Lane, in Haydock, when the alleged incident happened. Credit: Google Maps

He said: "This was an appalling incident, which was extremely distressing for those targeted and anyone who witnessed it."We're speaking to the victims and their families to progress this investigation, and would like to speak to anyone else who witnessed this or has any information as soon as possible."I want to reiterate our determination to investigate and prosecute all those who we suspect are responsible for all such hate crimes and violence in our communities.Due to the language reportedly used, we’re treating this as an aggravated assault.

"We at Merseyside Police stand against hate crime in all its forms and will not tolerate people being targeted in this manner. If you saw or heard the incident, come forward and we will take action."You can contact Merseyside Police social media desk via Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook Merseyside Police Contact Centre with reference 21000511168.