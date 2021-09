The RNLI is warning people that inflatable are not for the sea after two people were rescued off the coast of Blackpool.

Emergency services were called to the incident at around 7:10pm on Monday (August 30).

RNLI Blackpool recovered two casualties, who had drifted out to sea on inflatables rings, before passing them over to the North West Ambulance Service.

An RNLI spokesperson said: "Keep Inflatables for the pool, not open water!"