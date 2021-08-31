A murder investigation has been launched after a man was found dead at a north Manchester tower block.

Police were called to Nelson Court in Miles Platting around noon on Bank Holiday Monday. The victim, in his 50s, was found dead at the scene.

A 24-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder. Several police cars and ambulances were called to the scene. Witnesses said an air ambulance also landed on a patch of land off nearby Varley Street.

Neighbours says forensics officers and armed police were called to the scene.

Police were called to Nelson Court. Credit: MEN Media

Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Wilkinson said: "A murder investigation has been launched this afternoon and we are currently trying to establish the circumstances that very tragically led to this man's death.

"This is being treated as an isolated incident with no wider threat to the public and we currently have one woman in custody for questioning.

"Anyone who may have information relating to this incident is asked tocontact police as soon as possible."