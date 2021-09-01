Play video

CCTV footage of what is thought to be the final movements of a murdered man have been released by detectives in Lancashire.

Bill Howard, who was 79, was found with serious head injuries on St James Street in Accrington just before 2pm on Saturday 28 August.

Emergency services attended but Mr Howard was pronounced dead at the scene.

A postmortem established the cause of death to be fatal head and chest injuries. Police say he was stabbed.

Three men - aged 54 and 58 and both from Accrington and a 56-year-old man from Accrington - were arrested on suspicion of murder. All three men remain in custody.

Detectives investigating the 'shocking' murder are appealing to the public for help to find those responsible for killing Mr Howard, who has been described by family as 'quiet' and 'lovely'.

Credit: Lancashire Police

DCI Allen Davies, of the Force Major Investigation Team, said: “We believe Mr Howard suffered a significant head injury and was then stabbed, which resulted in his death. My thoughts are very much with Mr Howard’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.

“Although three men are in custody our murder investigation is very much ongoing. We have a dedicated team of detectives working to establish who is responsible for this shocking crime.

“We are continuing to appeal for witnesses. Did you see Mr Howard between August 24 or August 28? Did you see or know of anybody entering 15 St James Street, Accrington, between those dates? Did you see or hear anything suspicious or concerning in the area?

"Were you in St James Street, Accrington, between those dates and have dashcam or mobile phone footage?

"If so, I would ask you to please get in contact with the police straight away as you may have key information which could help us solve this crime."

Mr Howard’s family are aware of the development and are being supported by officers.In a tribute Mr Howard’s brother, Jack, said: “Bill was a quiet, lovely man who would not hurt a fly, Bill lived a quiet life and had very few friends.

'Bill was my brother and he was also my best friend. Losing Bill in these tragic circumstances is like losing my right arm.

"We have been together for nearly eighty years and now I have lost him for ever.”