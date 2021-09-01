Manchester City's new £100m signing Jack Grealish says he's comfortable with the tag of England's most expensive footballer.

Grealish moved to the Etihad Stadium from Aston Villa last month and says it "sounds good" to be the most expensive English footballer ever.

The 25-year-old started only one game for England in the summer's European Championships but believes playing for Manchester City will improve his chances of becoming a regular in Gareth Southgate's England team.

"I was a six out of 10 in the Euros," he said. "I feel like I could've done better in some games.

"Since moving to Manchester City I've picked up stuff from certain players. Everyone is an international at a top, top country, they've played in the Champions League their whole life. You learn off them every single day. You see what they do on and off the pitch, how they train, and it makes you up your standards."

England's Jack Grealish applauds the fans following England's defeat in the Euro 2020 Final in July. Credit: Press Association

Grealish revealed City manager Pep Guardiola has already asked him to improve his goalscoring.

"I want to hit easily double figures this season," he said. "It's what you get judged on as a forward player. You need to be a game-changing player.

"I've had games at City already where I've come off and thought 'I could've changed that game more...that's why they paid this amount of money for me."

Grealish is in the England squad for the forthcoming World Cup qualifiers against Hungary (Sept 2), Andorra (Sept 5) and Poland (Sept 8) - all of which can be seen live on ITV.