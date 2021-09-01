Lancaster to welcome 35,000 people to the Highest Point

Play video

The third annual Highest Point festival will begin on Thursday 2nd September for four consecutive nights at the stunning Williamson Park in Lancaster.

After many cancellations, the event which sees the likes of Rag'n'Bone Man, Becky Hill, Clean Bandit and Ella Eyre take to the stage is a must see.

The name Highest Point refers to the top of the Ashton Memorial, seen from the M6 and miles around as the highest point of Lancaster.

Rag'n'Bone Man Credit: Ian West/PA Wire/PA Images

Liverpudlian rock band Lightning Seeds begin the festival with fellow north west band James.

I just can't wait to get back on stage. It's going to be epic. Ian Broudie, The Lightning Seeds

Rick Astley will be performing at the festival

Newton-le-Willows lad Rick Astley is closing proceedings on Sunday 5th September and he too is ecstatic to be on the stage again.

He told ITV Granada Reports, "To be honest we’re just glad to be gigging again. It’s as simple as that.

"With all due respect to Lancaster, I’d play in a shoebox in the middle of nowhere. I don’t mean any disrespect to Lancaster.

"I’d play in a bus stop outside Wigan as well. I just want to play. No offence to Wigan either. You know what I’m getting at!"

While Rick used his time to publicly support the NHS and organise free concerts while also amassing almost 2 million YouTube followers with his series of Lockdown Covers, fellow headliner Sophie Ellis-Bextor kept the nation dancing with her Kitchen Discos, performed at home with her five sons and all recorded by her husband.

1,000 tickets for the open-air music festival have been given to NHS staff as a way of saying thank you for their hard work during the coronavirus pandemic.

Sophie Ellis Bextor at her kitchen disco

In total, the city is expected to welcome 35,000 ticket-holders across four fun-filled days.

More than one hundred artists will be performing across six stages over the course of the weekend.

Despite the double disappointment of having to postpone the festival three times amidst Coronavirus concerns, organisers have remained in high spirits.

We're delighted that all of the artists that were due to join us last year have agreed to perform at the festival in 2021, and we're super proud to have continued to add to this to create an even more incredible experience for our guests. Director Jamie Scahill

The festival's Big Family Day Out is making a return

Determined to bring the much-loved festival back to the historical northern city and its music loving inhabitants, organisers have been working tirelessly to deliver what will be their most ambitious event to date.