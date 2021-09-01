A man has been arrested on suspicion of abducting a two-year-old girl from Lancaster.

Lee Rogers, 39, was wanted by police after boarding a flight with a woman and toddler on Friday 25 August.

Gracie-May Rogers, two, was safely returned to Manchester Airport in the company of a woman on Sunday 29th August.

The 35-year-old woman is not under arrest and police say she will be voluntarily interviewed.

Lee Rogers was arrested at Glasgow Airport on Tuesday 31 August on suspicion of abduction and is currently in custody.