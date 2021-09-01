Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka has pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified, without a licence, and without insurance.The 23-year-old spoke only to confirm his name and address and to enter his guilty pleas during a brief hearing at Manchester Magistrates’ Court this morning [Sept 1].

He was stopped while behind the wheel of his £160,000 Lamborghini Urus on June 23 this year, where roadside police checks revealed he was already banned from driving.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka appeared at Manchester Magistrates’ Court on 1 September. Credit: PA

Sentencing for the latest offences will depend on the outcome of the speeding hearing, the court heard, and a further hearing was adjourned until September 16 in Manchester when both cases may be joined together.

A further hearing on the speeding matter will be held at Skipton Magistrates' Court on October 1.

Wan-Bissaka was given unconditional bail until later in the month.