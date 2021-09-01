Manchester United star Aaron Wan-Bissaka admits driving £160k Lamborghini while disqaulified
Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka has pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified, without a licence, and without insurance.The 23-year-old spoke only to confirm his name and address and to enter his guilty pleas during a brief hearing at Manchester Magistrates’ Court this morning [Sept 1].
He was stopped while behind the wheel of his £160,000 Lamborghini Urus on June 23 this year, where roadside police checks revealed he was already banned from driving.
Sentencing for the latest offences will depend on the outcome of the speeding hearing, the court heard, and a further hearing was adjourned until September 16 in Manchester when both cases may be joined together.
A further hearing on the speeding matter will be held at Skipton Magistrates' Court on October 1.
Wan-Bissaka was given unconditional bail until later in the month.