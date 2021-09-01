People on the Isle of Man promised best emergency medical care under new trial

A long term trial has been given the go ahead that will give seriously ill patients on the Isle of Man a direct link to North West Hospitals.

The Great North Air Ambulance team has been in the Isle of Man today to meet Noble’s Hospital and Manx Care staff as well as members of the Island’s emergency services and Civil Defence personnel.

It comes as The Great North Air Ambulance and Manx Care sign an agreement for a trial lasting seven months. Great North Air Ambulance is an established provider of advanced treatments at the scene of an incident as well as emergency treatment in flight – and its hoped patients on the Isle of Man will benefit from their experience.

The helicopter emergency medical service will operate alongside the Island’s existing fixed wing air ambulance service, marking an expansion of emergency medical provision.

The Helicopter Emergency Medical Service is intended for patients who are likely to need immediate specialist care in Liverpool or require specialist skills at the scene. Incoming 999 calls will be screened to identify those most in need. While the focus will be on trauma cases, it is hoped the new service will in future take patients with certain types of heart attacks quickly to Liverpool.

Andy Mawson, Director of Operations at Great North Air Ambulance, explains what the helicopter may be used for.

The addition of a helicopter emergency medical service will be a great compliment to existing services. It means emergency services will be able to reach patients fast and intervene as quickly as possible after serious injury or illness, and fly patients direct to definitive specialised care, which will give patients the best chance of survival and longer term outcomes Gareth Davies, Manx Care’s Clinical Director

Manx Care’s partnership with Great North Air Ambulance is a step towards the creation of an enhanced 24/7 emergency air bridge.