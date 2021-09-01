Police hunt two men after teenage girl was raped in Manchester park

Police are searching for two suspects after a girl was raped while walking her dog in a north Manchester park.

It happened just after 9.30pm on August 22.

The 17-year-old was reportedly approached by two men at Boggart Hole Clough in Blackley, before being pushed to the ground and assaulted.The teen had left her home in the Moston Lane area at around 7pm, and was walking her dog from the duck pond towards the Charlestown Road exit, when she was ambushed by two men, police said.

One of the men took the dog from her, while the other pushed her to the ground and raped her. Following the attack, the girl was able to take her dog back and run from the scene.

She alerted two other women in the park, who contacted police. Descriptions of the two suspected attackers were released, no arrests have been made. Police say the investigation is ongoing.The two men were described as; a black male with braided hair, around 5ft 8" aged between 20 and 30 with an African accent, wearing a dark coloured puffer jacket with royal blue sleeves, dark jeans with a belt and dark trainers with bubbles in the sole.

The second man is described as a bald white male, aged between 20 and 30, with a short beard and a Manchester accent, wearing a white long sleeved t-shirt with a v-neck, dark coloured jeans with white trainers.

Anyone who has any information about the attack is urged to come forward. Detective Inspector Louise Edwards of GMP's City of Manchester division, said:

We understand the distress that incidents such as this can cause for the community, and I want to reassure the public that we have launched a full investigation to establish the full circumstances of what happened, and ensure the people responsible for this horrendous act are identified. Detective Inspector Louise Edwards of GMP's City of Manchester division

She added: "We are carefully examining the scene, and will increase our police presence in the area, so if anyone has any concerns, they can approach our officers directly.

"I want to also appeal to anyone who may have been walking in the area at the time, to come forward and speak with police. Any information, no matter how small, could be vital to our investigation."