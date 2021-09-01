With the NHS preparing for more cases of respiratory syncytial virus in young children this winter, we look into what the signs and symptoms to look out for:

What is Respiratory Syncytial Virus?

It is one of the most common viruses that cause coughs and colds in winter.

It can be severe in infants who are at increased risk of acute lower respiratory tract infection.

It is the most common cause of bronchiolitis in children aged under 2 years.

The RSV season in the UK typically begins in the autumn and runs through winter.

What are the symptoms?

People usually show symptoms within four to six days after getting infected. Symptoms of RSV infection usually include:

Runny nose

Decrease in appetite

Coughing

Sneezing

Fever

Wheezing

What are the signs in young children?

Runny nose

Decrease in appetite

Cough, which may progress to wheezing

How is the infection spread?

Like other viruses, RSV can spread when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

Tiny droplets of liquid can be breathed in directly from the air or picked up from a surface they have landed on, such as a toy or table.

RSV can survive on a surface for up to 24 hours.

According to the NHS website, a child with RSV can remain infectious for up to three weeks, even after their symptoms have gone.

What are the key messages for parents?

The early symptoms are similar to those of a common cold, such as a runny nose and a cough.

Further symptoms can develop over the next few days, and may include: fever, a dry persistent cough, difficulty feeding and rapid or noisy breathing.

Parents should seek emergency care if their child becomes breathless.

Good respiratory and hand hygiene can reduce the spread of these infections.

Parents are advised to carry tissues and use them to catch coughs or sneezes, bin the used tissues as soon as possible and wash your hands with soap and warm water to kill the germs.

Children with flu or bronchiolitis symptoms should stay home and reduce contacts where possible.

What should I do if I suspect my child of having RSV?

Most cases are not serious and clear up within two to three weeks, but the symptoms can be very worrying for parents. You should contact your GP or call NHS 111 if:

You are worried about your child.

Your child has taken less than half their usual amount during the last 2 or 3 feeds, or they have had a dry nappy for 12 hours or more.

Your child has a persistent high temperature of 37.8C or above.

Your child seems very tired or irritable.

Dial 999 for an ambulance if: