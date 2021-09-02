A 10-year-old boy is in a life-threatening after he was hit by a tram in Manchester.

Emergency services were called just before 7.30pm on Wednesday 1 September 2021 to a report of a collision on Droylsden Road, Audenshaw.

The boy had been on his bike when he was involved in a collision with a tram. He was taken to hospital by air ambulance with a serious head injury.

An investigation is underway and no arrests have been made. Police Sergeant Andrew Page of GMP's Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said:

Our thoughts are currently with the young boy who remains in hospital receiving urgent medical attention. Our main priority at this stage is establishing the full circumstances surrounding this collision so we can provide his family with the answers they need. Police Sergeant Andrew Page of GMP's Serious Collision Investigation Unit

He added: "This collision occurred early evening on a relatively busy road so we're confident there are people who may have witnessed the collision or be holding information or footage that could greatly assist our enquiries.

"We would urge anyone who thinks they be able to assist to get in touch as a matter of urgency."