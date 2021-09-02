A 12-year-old boy is in a life-threatening condition after being hit by a car in Hyde, Greater Manchester.

At around 5.30pm on Wednesday 1 September police were called to reports of a collision on Talbot Road.

The boy was riding a scooter along Talbot Road when he was hit by a Toyota Rav4 that was travelling in the opposite direction.

The boy was taken to hospital with serious injuries to his head and chest.

No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.

Officers are looking to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has information or dash-cam footage that could assist their investigation.

Anyone with information should contact police on 0161 856 4741, quoting incident number 2372.

Alternatively details can be passed via our LiveChat function at www.gmp.police.uk or calls can be made anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.