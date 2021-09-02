A man has died following an assault in Bolton town centre. Emergency services were called to Bradshawgate at around 1.30am on Thursday 2 September.Greater Manchester Police said a 34-year-old man was assaulted and treated by paramedics at the scene.The man was then taken to hospital but later died. Officers say no arrests have been made.Police have cordoned off the Luxe Lounge bar and Princess Street as police and crime scene investigators survey the scene. A GMP spokesman said: "Officers were called at about 1.30am today (2 September) to reports a man had been found unconscious on Bradshawgate, Bolton."It is believed the man, 34, had been assaulted and was treated by NWAS staff at the scene. He was then taken to hospital, where he sadly died."No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing."