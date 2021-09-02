Man charged with child abduction after girl, 2, flown to Spain

A man has been charged with abducting a child and taking her abroad.

Detectives launched an appeal last week after the girl was taken from Lancaster and flown to Spain.

The child, aged two, returned to Manchester Airport in the company of a woman on Sunday (August 29) and was taken to a place of safety.

We would like to again thank everybody who shared our appeal and played a key role in helping with our investigation. Lancashire Constabulary

A 35 year old woman who police wanted to speak to in connection with the youngster’s disappearance was detained by officers without incident.

She was not arrested and was due to be voluntarily interviewed.

Lee Rogers, 39, was arrested at Glasgow airport on Tuesday and has now been charged with child abduction.

Rogers, of Balcarres Place, Leyland, was due to appear before Blackpool Magistrates’ Court on Thursday morning.