A man has been charged with the murder of a pensioner in Lancashire.

Bill Howard, 79, was found with serious head injuries at St James Street, Accrington on Saturday (28th August).

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem examination has established the cause of death to be fatal head and chest injuries.

After a number of enquiries, three men - aged 54, 56 and 58 and from Accrington - were arrested by police on suspicion of murder.

John Swannack, 58, of St Leger Court, Accrington, has been charged with Mr Howard's murder.

He is due to appear before Blackburn Magistrates’ Court today (2nd September).

The 56 year old remains in custody and the 54 year old has been released under investigation.

Detectives are continuing to appeal for witnesses and anyone who saw Mr Howard or anything suspicious in the St James Street area between 3pm on August 24 and 2pm on August 28 to get in contact with the police.