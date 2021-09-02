Manchester woman raises awareness of little-known hallucinogenic condition

Play video

Video report by Tim Scott

A woman from Manchester is helping to raise awareness of a little-known condition that causes vivid and sometimes disturbing hallucinations.

There is no cure for Charles Bonnet syndrome (CBS) which affects people with sight loss and is often mistaken as a mental health condition.

Nina Chesworth from Chorlton, Manchester developed CBS after losing her sight three years ago.

Then she found an explanation for her condition through Esme's Umbrella which helps both patients and healthcare professionals.

She has recently raised nearly £4,000 for the campaign by walking 100 miles.

I was just so scared. I was worried people would think I was having a nervous breakdown. Nina Chesworth

Johnny Connor hallucinating in Coronation Street Credit: ITV

The syndrome has recently been a storyline on Coronation Street.

Character Johnny Connor has struggled with Charles Bonnet syndrome's hallucinations and even saw his dead son in prison.

Actor Richard Hawley says he has learned a lot about the condition and is now patron of the group.

It can be misdiagnosed as a health problem and it’s not. Once you know that you can begin to deal with it. Richard Hawley, Coronation Street

Since her diagnosis, Nina has learned to live with the condition.

Her efforts have raised awareness of Charles Bonnet syndrome but it is still under the radar for many in the medical community.