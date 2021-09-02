One of the North West's last remaining D-Day veterans has died aged 97.

Bob Stoodley, from High Peak, was one of the very first Allied soldiers to land in France.

He was one of the Pathfinders, who parachuted into Normandy to guide the main airborne attack onto their targets.

Acting Corporal Stoodley went landed in Normandy an hour ahead of the main airborne assault as part of the 22nd Independent Parachute Company, 6th Airborne Division.

Bob was captured during the war and handed over to the SS, before becoming a Prisoner of War until he was freed in 1945.

His role was vital to the success of D-Day and he remained modest about the part he played in the landings.

Speaking to ITV Granada Reports for the 75th anniversary in 2019, Bob said: "When I see the landing on the beaches on the television, I realise that I had an easy entry. They always say thank you for what you did, and thank you for our freedom."

He died peacefully at home surrounded by his family.