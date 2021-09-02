The North West's Ben Watson won his second gold medal with a brilliant victory over team-mate Finlay Graham at the Paralympic games in Tokyo.

Watson, who is from Glossop, took gold in the men's C1 to 3 event with 2:04:23, a minute and 20 seconds ahead of Finlay Graham, from Cheshire, who won the silver.

Ben, who was diagnosed with Guillain Barre syndrome when he was 14, has now claimed two gold medals at the Games having won the time trial on Tuesday.

The victory comes on the same day UK's most decorated Paralympic athlete Dame Sarah Storey won an historic 17th gold medal at the Fuji Speedway.

The cycling star, who now has 28 medals, trailed veteran German Kerstin Brachtendorf by 75 seconds at one stage but underlined her class to snatch glory in a finishing time of 2:21:51.