Manchester United's newest signing Cristiano Ronaldo has said he is 'truly proud' after breaking the world record for goals scored in men's international football.

The player hit his 110th and 111th goals for Portugal in their 2-1 World Cup qualifying win over the Republic of Ireland.

The 36-year-old went into the game as the joint record-holder with Iran's Ali Daei, on 109, but he pulled clear by heading home an 89th-minute equaliser.

Posting on Instagram, Ronaldo expressed to his 300 million followers just how much the moment meant to him after almost two decades of playing with the Selecao.

Here said: “I can’t even start to express myself in words! I’m thrilled with an overwhelming sensation! Let’s go, Portugal! Let’s go!

“From all the records that I have broken during my career – and fortunately there have been a few – this one is very special for me and it’s certainly on the shelf of the achievements that make me truly proud."

Manchester United has recently resigned Ronaldo, on a two year contract with the possibility of an extension, after 12 years away from the club.

Ronaldo scored 118 goals during six seasons at United, between 2003 and 2009, helping the club win three Premier League titles, a Champions League, the FIFA Club World Cup, two League Cups and one FA Cup.