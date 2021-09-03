Blackpool Illuminations Switch-On: Everything you need to know

Since 1879, visitors in their tens of thousands have marveled at Blackpool's Lights - and tonight (Friday 3 September), they're back!

Here's everything you need to know about the 'greatest free light show on earth':

When is the switch-on happening and where?

The festival kicks off with a concert at 7pm in the Blackpool Tower Ballroom.

Who is switching the lights on?

Strictly's chief judge, and Wallasey-born, Shirley Ballas, throws the switch to open the show from the Tower Ballroom in Blackpool.

The illuminations will be switched on by Shirley Ballas. Credit: PA

Who will be performing at Blackpool Illuminations?

Breakthrough artist, KSI, and one of indie bands and Liverpool's own, The Wombats, will perform in the world-famous ballroom to mark the start of a four-month extended Illuminations season.

KSI will join the stage with his special guests Digital Farm Animals and music artist and producer S-X.

Singer-songwriters Ella Henderson and Wes Nelson will also join this year's line-up.

The Wombats and KSI will perform on the night. Credit: PA

Can you drive through Blackpool Illuminations?

You can drive through Blackpool Illuminations and we recommend doing so!

Are Blackpool Illuminations on every night?

Blackpool Illuminations will shine from 3 September - 3 January 2022. Here's the complete time table on the Visit Blackpool website.

Credit: PA

Are Blackpool Illuminations free?

Yes. Blackpool Illuminations is the greatest free light show on Earth!

I can't make it! Where can I watch the illumination switch-on online?

Yes, the switch on will be streamed online using the Youtube link below!