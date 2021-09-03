Blackpool Illuminations Switch-On: Everything you need to know
Since 1879, visitors in their tens of thousands have marveled at Blackpool's Lights - and tonight (Friday 3 September), they're back!
Here's everything you need to know about the 'greatest free light show on earth':
When is the switch-on happening and where?
The festival kicks off with a concert at 7pm in the Blackpool Tower Ballroom.
Who is switching the lights on?
Strictly's chief judge, and Wallasey-born, Shirley Ballas, throws the switch to open the show from the Tower Ballroom in Blackpool.
Who will be performing at Blackpool Illuminations?
Breakthrough artist, KSI, and one of indie bands and Liverpool's own, The Wombats, will perform in the world-famous ballroom to mark the start of a four-month extended Illuminations season.
KSI will join the stage with his special guests Digital Farm Animals and music artist and producer S-X.
Singer-songwriters Ella Henderson and Wes Nelson will also join this year's line-up.
Can you drive through Blackpool Illuminations?
You can drive through Blackpool Illuminations and we recommend doing so!
Are Blackpool Illuminations on every night?
Blackpool Illuminations will shine from 3 September - 3 January 2022. Here's the complete time table on the Visit Blackpool website.
Are Blackpool Illuminations free?
Yes. Blackpool Illuminations is the greatest free light show on Earth!
I can't make it! Where can I watch the illumination switch-on online?
Yes, the switch on will be streamed online using the Youtube link below!