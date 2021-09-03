Murder arrest after death of assaulted man in Bolton bar
A 31 year old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a man in a Bolton bar.
The man was held by officers in the Leigh area last night (Thursday 2 September) after a murder investigation was launched by Greater Manchester Police.
He remains in custody for questioning.
Officers were called at about 1.30am yesterday to reports a man was unconscious in the Luxe Lounge bar on Bradshawgate, Bolton.
It is believed the 36 year old victim had been assaulted.
He was initially treated by police officers and paramedics at the scene but died later in hospital. His next of kin have been informed.
Detectives say there has been a "rapid start" to their investigation.
Detectives from the Major Incident Team are believed to be searching CCTV footage for evidence.
Police have revealed that they have already spoken to a number of witnesses and are following several lines of enquiry.
However, they remain keen for anyone who was in the bar at the time of the incident to contact them.
Anyone with information should call 0161 856 3400 quoting incident 199 of 02/09/2021.
Information can also be reported online or by using the LiveChat function at www.gmp.police.uk.
Details can be passed to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.