Murder arrest after death of assaulted man in Bolton bar

A 31 year old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a man in a Bolton bar.

The man was held by officers in the Leigh area last night (Thursday 2 September) after a murder investigation was launched by Greater Manchester Police.

He remains in custody for questioning.

Crime scene investigations continue at the bar Credit: MEN Media

Officers were called at about 1.30am yesterday to reports a man was unconscious in the Luxe Lounge bar on Bradshawgate, Bolton.

It is believed the 36 year old victim had been assaulted.

He was initially treated by police officers and paramedics at the scene but died later in hospital. His next of kin have been informed.

Detectives say there has been a "rapid start" to their investigation.

It is so important that we are able to provide the victim's family with the answers that they crave in relation to this tragic incident, and I can guarantee that we are doing all we can to ensure they get justice. Det Ch Insp Carl Jones, Greater Manchester Police

Detectives from the Major Incident Team are believed to be searching CCTV footage for evidence.

Police have revealed that they have already spoken to a number of witnesses and are following several lines of enquiry.

However, they remain keen for anyone who was in the bar at the time of the incident to contact them.