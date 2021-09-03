A woman from Leyland has been banned from keeping animals after burying alive her puppy.

Spencer, a young Pomeranian, was found by a dog walker after being buried alive with two broken legs and nerve damage.

Inga Ozola appeared at Preston Magistrates’ Court and was found guilty last month following a trial.

She was also given a suspended jail sentence.

CCTV footage shows the 45 year old, of Seven Stars Road, Leyland, walking towards the area where Spencer was buried on the morning of 27 April 2019 and returning to her house 30 minutes later.

When asked what was being carried in the backpack she was wearing, she told an officer it was a bottle of water.

The area where Spencer was found Credit: RSPCA

The puppy had been discovered in a remote location near Worden Park by a couple and their dogs, who had sniffed out the puppy before the couple brought the dog home.

Spencer was found wrapped in a ripped bin liner, with serious injuries which vets later diagnosed as two fractured legs and nerve damage from two separate incidents.

The ground the puppy was buried in was very much hidden away and the fact that he had been spotted was extremely lucky. In my opinion the area was chosen to ensure that no one was likely to see him. Insp Alison Fletcher, RSPCA

Spencer was taken to the RSPCA Greater Manchester Animal Hospital in Salford for urgent treatment.

Despite the best efforts of the vet team to save him, and after seeking a second opinion, sadly it was decided that the kindest thing to do was to put him to sleep to end his suffering.

Vets recognised photographs of the puppy in a press appeal and investigators were able to track down the owner.

Animal experts from the RSPCA tried to save Spencer Credit: RSPCA

Ozola had bred a litter of Pomeranians and Spencer had injured his leg whilst playing with the other dogs.

The owner was given the option of surgical repair at a cost of £2,000, amputation of the limb or euthanasia.

Preston Magistrates’ Court heard how she returned home with Spencer and applied for financial help but found she was not eligible.

A veterinary report concluded Spencer would have suffered as a consequence of his injuries and being buried in the ground.

Ozola was found guilty of burying the puppy and causing unnecessary suffering.